Cast The Goonies ’Cast Reunites; Steven Spielberg talks about the sequel: Up News Info

The Goonies never say die! 35 years have passed since the adventure film directed by Richard Donner The Goonies It was released and became a benchmark in pop culture and served as a touchstone for the childhood of many. As episode one, the series "Reunite Apart" with Josh Gad, who helps raise funds for a charity in each episode.

The first episode raised funds for the Disaster Philanthropy Center to support its COVID-19 Response Fund. Gad welcomed the main cast, including Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Corey Feldman, Jeff Cohen, Ke Huy Quan, Martha Plimpton, and Kerri Green. They remembered filming the movie and also welcomed surprise guests during the meeting.

Joe Pantoliano and Robert Davi, who played the villainous Fratelli brothers, appeared during the conversation, as did writer Chris Columbus, executive producer Steven Spielberg, and director Richard Donner. Cyndi Lauper, who wrote the memorable song for the movie "The Goonies‘ R "Good Enough", also made a cameo appearance.

The cast recreated scenes from the film that Columbus joked that they now performed better than before. They also shared stories and behind-the-scenes scenes from the movie. And then the subject of a sequel came up (not to be confused with Fox's next pilot).

"Chris, Dick and I, and Lauren (Shuler Donner), we've had a lot of conversations about it," said Spielberg. "Every two years an idea occurs to us, but then it doesn't hold water."

He went on to say that the cast and crew raised the bar on this genre so high that they couldn't find a better idea than The Goonies they did in the 80s. He added: "Until we do it, people will have to watch this (live broadcast) a hundred times!"

Donner chimed in, "How are you going to find seven miserable kids like this again who are new and fresh?"

It all ended with the cast giving love to the first to respond in the COVID-19 circus and they all participated in a singing with "The Goonies & # 39; R & # 39; Good Enough" before a title card dedicated the live broadcast to the cast members. John Matuszak, Anne Ramsey, Keith Wlaker, Mary Ellen Trainor and Lupe Ontiveros who have passed away.

Check out the full meeting below.