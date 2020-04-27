Carson City Officials Open First SoCal COVID-19 Test Site Free to All Residents – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Carson City officials opened the first COVID-19 testing site in Southern California on Monday that is free to all residents, including those who are asymptomatic.

"Whether you're rich or poor, you can get tested. Whether you're insured or not, you can get tested. If you're a Carson resident or a non-Carson resident, you can get tested. But, priority is residents of Carson, ”said Carson's Mayor Albert Robles.

Robles said the congresswoman's free test drive at the Juanita Millender-McDonald Community Center is not just for people who show symptoms.

People who may have been exposed to the virus can also be tested. The mayor said the city council has been asking the Los Angeles county for a test site because of the high infection rate among its population.

“Latinos and African Americans are dying at a much higher rate. These two population groups are disproportionately affected, "said Robles.

The first step is to register online and get an appointment date and time. When residents show up, they need valid identification. Once confirmed, they receive a test kit and self-administer inside their car.

Torrance resident Roland Nguyen said the entire process is quick and he appreciates that he can take the exam.

“I just wanted to have a test to confirm if I have coronavirus. I have my mother living with us, so I am worried. I don't have any symptoms, so this is like a piece of mind, "he said.

Test results are available 36 hours after the test.

The City of Carson partnered with U.S. Health Fairs, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit, to open this testing site at no cost to the patient or the city.

The test is by appointment only. For Carson residents age 65 and older who cannot come to this transit site, home testing is also available.

For more information and to register online, visit ushealthfairs.org. Individuals interested in testing at home can call (310) 952-1719.