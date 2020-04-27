Carpool, delivery and taxi drivers can be tested regardless of symptoms; Expanding Senior Meal Program – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Starting Tuesday, ride, delivery and taxi drivers can start testing for the new coronavirus, whether or not they experience symptoms.

Mayor Eric Garcetti made the announcement Monday during his daily briefing on the city's coronavirus response, stating that this is just the latest test opening as capacity continues to increase.

"These are people who are on the front line, who help us get where we need to go, helping us deliver food to our homes and apartments and we have to keep them safe," he said. "And these tests will do exactly that."

By the end of Monday, approximately 125,000 Los Angeles County residents will have been screened.

Garcetti previously ordered monthly tests for residents and skilled nursing facility workers, expanded the tests to critical workers with or without symptoms, and deployed rapid response teams to sneak in to increase testing for the homeless.

Scheduling an appointment at one of the county's 34 test sites can be done online on the city's website.

Garcetti also announced that the city, in partnership with the state, FEMA, and local restaurants, would expand its senior meal program.

Starting Tuesday, seniors interested in enrolling in the Senior Meal Program can call 213-263-5226 or register online.

"This is a win-win-win," said Garcetti. "First, a victory because we are feeding people who need food, who are most at risk in this crisis, and who must stay home because the coronavirus is the deadliest threat to them." It is a victory because we are helping the Los Angeles hospitality and catering industries stay in business and keep their workers on the job. And it is a victory because we are saving lives and livelihoods through the power of associations. "

The program is for low-income seniors age 65 and older or ages 60-64 with an underlying medical condition.

Garcetti also announced that a fourth victory would be added to the program by putting the hardest-hit taxi drivers back to work. Drivers would collect meals directly from those who prepare them and bring them to the doors of the elderly who need it most.

"However, as we know with our taxi drivers, it's great," said Garcetti. "They are already delivering meals and groceries to seniors across the region using face covers and other protective equipment to mitigate the risks of spreading COVID-19. We wanted to make sure that our seniors were not in a vulnerable place because of these deliveries. And all this will be done safely. "

In the city of Los Angeles, 493 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Monday, bringing the city's total to 9,389 cases, a daily increase of about 5%.