Captain Sandy finds drugs in explosive underneath Med Trailer cover

Talk about the power of girls!

Bravo season five Under the Mediterranean cover it's almost here, and it looks like the women are directing the show this time. Captain Yawn of sand will be in charge, along with two department heads, including Chief Stew Hannah Ferrier. Season Two Veteran Malia White He is also slated to return, although he has since risen in the ranks and will return as a bosun.

And from the look of this trailer, everyone will have their work done for them (and not just because the yacht is the largest in the series' history). Immediately, Captain Sandy can be seen confronting an unknown person, telling them: "They have caught my attention that they have drugs on board."

It's unclear whether he's speaking to a charter guest or staff member, but the latter certainly has other issues to worry about, especially Ferrier.

"I could have fired you a long time, Hannah," Yawn tells him at one point in the clip. "I could have fired you last year, or the year before."

Ferrier answers in a low voice: "I hate this shit job."

He also appears to be up against his two stews, Lara Flumiani and Jessica More, along with White.

"The more you piss me off, the less I will do," Flumiani tells Ferrier. "Get your things together and be nice."