Canceled by Netflix & # 39; Id Up El Charlie & # 39; of Idris Elba after one season – Up News Info

Netflix has chosen not to renew Charlie appears, his new comedy series starring Idris Elba. The decision comes more than a month after the show's launch on March 15.

"Charlie appears He won't be back for a second season, "Netflix said in a statement." We are especially grateful to star producer and executive Idris Elba, who turned his passion for DJing into a witty and moving comedy series. We also thank executive producers Gary Reich and Tristram Shapeero and co-executive producers Martin Joyce and Ana Garanito, along with the cast and dedicated team, for bringing this story to life on Netflix. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Idris on future projects. ”

Co-created and produced by Elba and Gary Reich, the eight episode episode. Charlie appears focused on incumbent Charlie (Elba), a struggling DJ and timeless bachelor, given a last chance at success when he reluctantly becomes a "man" to Gabby (Frankie Hervey), the troubled daughter of his famous best friend. Piper Perabo and JJ Feild co-starred.

Tristram Shapeero was also executive producer and series director with Matt Lipsey. Martin Joyce and Ana Garanito were executive co-producers. The series was co-produced by Reich's Brown Eyed Boy Productions and Elba's Green Door Pictures.