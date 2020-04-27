Cam Newton Rumors: Will the Patriots, Steelers, or another team finally sign free agent QB?

Draft 2020 NFL is complete. Most of the notable moves have been made in NFL free agency. Now, the most important question of the offseason is whether anyone, especially the Patriots, will continue to sign quarterback Cam Newton.

The Patriots have only made one veteran move after seeing Tom Brady leave the Buccaneers. That brought back former Brady backup Brian Hoyer. They also did not recruit quarterbacks from their 10 overall picks, but instead took on two undrafted rookie midfielders at J & # 39; Mar Smith of Louisiana Teach and Brian Lewerke of Michigan State.

All of that adds up to New England, for now and most likely later, rolling with fourth-year Jarrett Stidham in his fourth year as his initial replacement for Brady in 2020. That doesn't mean the Patriots should suddenly act on Newton after any pre true – Draft indications that they had plans to add it.

There has been little interest in Newton from any team on the open market. The Saints are reportedly about to sign former Buccaneer QB Jameis Winston as backup for Drew Brees in a far below market deal. That would suggest that Newton, who was slated to make $ 19 million for the season had he not been released by the Panthers, is now available cheaply.

MORE: Are the Patriots aiming to land Trevor Lawrence in 2021?

So logic would suggest that the Patriots signing Newton at this very late stage of free agency would be rewards without risk. But consider that the Patriots have only $ 1 million left under the salary cap. To make room for Newton, even at a reduced rate, they would have to make a move on another player, such as left guard Joe Thuney, who signed his franchise offer for nearly $ 15 million.

There is an obstacle right there, which would also prevent them from signing or exchanging for another veteran QB. If they clear that financial hurdle, there are simply too many question marks with Newton

Although at one point it seemed intriguing to see what Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels could do with a very different type of QB than Brady's, that couldn't overcome concerns about Newton's durability at 31 and the consecutive seasons interrupted by the respective injuries. his right shoulder and left foot. While examining his health has been difficult in today's challenging medical landscape, the nature of the virtual offseason also makes it difficult to trust Newton to fully understand the Patriots' complicated offense anywhere near his liking.

If wear and tear at his age wasn't an issue, there would be more confidence that Newton has the rare physical abilities to rise to the ceiling of passing and racing that he showed as the 2015 NFL MVP. Instead, he has become the ultimate unknown quantity. That doesn't fit Belichick, who is meticulous with certainty and finds his type of players to "do their job."

Should Newton go to New England, he is expected to be handed the initial job, although at this point anyone brought in by the Patriots would have to compete with Stidham. They have shown great confidence in Stidham by not seeking a viable short-term alternative. Newton already has a great personality that may not match Belichick, especially as an unintended backup.

When no one else focused on Newton as the starting starter, why do the Patriots, as cunning as they are, think it is a clever, belated move? The Patriots are considered Newton's favorites for convenience, but the reality is that the more time they've been through Brady without signing him, the less logic associated with ending his free agency.

For any direct opportunity to start in 2020, the Jaguars provide the best remaining chance for Newton. But they've just come off the expensive Nick Foles jumper and should do their due diligence with second-year sixth-round Gardner Minshew to determine if they need to select a high QB in the 2021 draft, where, as a rebuilding team, they have the best chance. for Trevor Lawrence of Clemson.

MORE: Sam Howell is a 2022 First Round QB on hold in North Carolina

The Broncos had emerged as an option for Newton in a similar vein prior to the draft, but their decision to load up on more offensive-skill players suggests they are all ready to pick up second-round Drew Lock. John Elway may have been in love with Newton in the past, but he is now locked in a rising pin.

The Bears are out after trading for Foles as the contingency for Mitchell Trubisky. The Redskins are out after exchanging for former Newton Panthers teammate Kyle Allen as a contingency for Dwayne Haskins. The Raiders are out after signing Marcus Mariota as the contingency for Derek Carr.

The last team on Newton's radar is the Steelers. There, Newton would have to settle for a new Winston-like No. 2 role behind a future Hall of Famer, Ben Roethlisberger. But keep in mind that the Steelers decided not to hide a possible successor in the draft, so chasing after a 30-year-old doesn't make much sense. Given Newton's durability issues, it's not the most comfortable backing for Big Ben, either, after a season he lost mainly to a major elbow injury.

Nothing happened during the NFL Draft that changed Newton's frustrating free-agency status. Except for a shocking injury or retirement that forces a team's hand to be more desperate to find a potential starting QB for 2020, there is a good chance he will be out of luck and leave the league after nine seasons.