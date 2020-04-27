California Bar Exam delayed until September – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The California Supreme Court on Monday postponed the state bar examination to license new attorneys from July to September 9-10.

The court also ordered the California Bar Association "to make every effort to administer that examination online with remote and / or electronic supervision."

About 9,000 new law school graduates were expected to take the exam on the previous dates of July 28 and 29.

The California Superior Court is the parent agency of the State Bar Association, which licenses and regulates the more than 250,000 attorneys in the state.

At least 10 other states, including New York and Massachusetts, have postponed bar exams until the fall or indefinitely, and others are considering doing so, according to the National Conference of Bar Examiners.

Ad

In a letter to the San Francisco-based Bar Association, the California court said its decision to postpone the examination balanced the health and safety concerns of the coronavirus with the public interest to ensure that Californians have "access to justice through competent and qualified legal services ".

Postponing the exam was one of two options recommended to the court by the Board of Trustees of the State Bar Association in mid-April.

The other option would have been to cancel the exam, while developing a plan for the provisional certification of law school graduates to practice law under the supervision of experienced lawyers.

Although it did not accept the second option, the court said it "will continue to explore other options as circumstances develop or change." The panel letter said that if a September review is later found to be impractical, the court will consider amending its directive.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.