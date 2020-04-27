CA at risk of backsliding as warm weather draws people outside during COVID-19 Stay Home order – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (KPIX) – As six Bay Area counties and the city of Berkeley issued the emergency order to stay home until the end of May, Governor Gavin Newsom warned Californians that crowding on beaches and parks could cause a resurgence of the virus.

"This virus does not take the weekend off. This virus does not go home because it is a beautiful sunny day around our coast," said Governor Newsom.

As life under the Bay Area shelter-in-place order enters the seventh week, it remains a contrasting study. The warm weather of the weekend drew thousands of restless Californians to the shoreline beaches.

By contrast, the commercial, commercial, artistic, and retail areas in many cities remain virtual ghost towns. In the center of San José, a single cyclist stopped near a deserted plaza in San Pedro.

"You want to be very respectful of people who are at risk. But walking, you see so many people outside and they are having a bad time, "says Clay Jubran after running in Vasona Park, in Los Gatos.

Law enforcement agencies throughout the Bay Area have relied heavily on education and voluntary compliance to keep people at home and away from others who can transmit the virus. The San José Police Department and the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office have each issued a handful of citations. The Oakland Police Department has zeroed out.

"We went from being the epicenter of the entire United States to having one of the quickest responses," says President of the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors, Cindy Chavez. "I think the next phase is, how do we keep it together enough so that we can all go back to work, we can all go back to our families and we can all reconnect again."

But the longer the blockade is in place, the greater the temptation to break ranks.

"People are really eager to get out. The weather has been very pleasant. And I think as long as you keep a safe distance and are responsible, I hope it's not a problem, "says Tiffany Duesman, who recently visited Half Moon Bay.