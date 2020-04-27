Businesses that rent Denver-owned space may delay their payments

The Denver City Council unanimously agreed Monday night to defer rent payments by 10 leases within city-owned buildings, to help businesses financially cope with the current coronavirus pandemic.

Companies, which include Dazbog, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, the National Western Center Authority and Pizza Republica, will have the option of deferring rent payments for three months this year, according to the ordinance, which requires a second vote. of Council .

Those businesses are located in the Wellington Webb Municipal Building, the National Western Center, and the Performing Arts Center, among others.

Already the Denver Center for the Performing Arts has had to cut staff and salaries and cancel shows as the pandemic has worsened. Many other companies also face financial problems due to closings and decreased customer traffic.

