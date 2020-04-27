Broadband: Fixed-line broadband users, increased data usage due to blocking: report – Latest news

MUMBAI: The blockade to control coronavirus infection has become a "godsend,quot; for the fixed-line broadband sector, which has been struggling with subscriber stagnation for four years, a report said Monday.

Continuous blocking, in which many people are forced to work from home, has resulted in an increase in subscribers and also in the use of data, the research wing of the national rating agency Crisil said in a note.

Fixed broadband refers to bringing Internet connectivity to homes or businesses that use fiber optics or a fixed line.

Crisil's note said that due to the aggressive gambling of telecommunications companies, which began to provide fast 4G connectivity at low rates, the number of subscribers has stagnated at 19 million since 2016.

Until now, the slowest 4G has served people because of affordable smartphones, he noted.

"But now, fixed broadband subscriptions, especially in urban areas, have increased because millions are working from home …" he said.

Data usage has increased 25-30 percent since the block began on March 25, according to the note.

"The shutdown has been a boon to the fixed broadband sector," he said, adding that, on the other hand, data speeds have slowed as more subscribers are using the services.

He said that all profits will continue in the medium term as well, as there is a possibility that telecommunications companies will also increase prices.

The increase in prices of telecommunications companies will help keep part of the increase in the use of fixed broadband because their price differential with mobile data will decrease, he explained.

Fixed broadband penetration in India is among the lowest in the world at just 6 percent compared to 55 percent in China, 70 percent in the eurozone and 80 percent in Japan, says the note.

