A 20-year-old British man was stabbed to death yesterday after arguing with two men outside a shopping center on the outskirts of London.

Here's the video: the warning contains graphic content

The man was stabbed several times in the body, succumbed to knife wounds, and died before he could be taken to hospital.

West Midlands Police have launched a murder investigation into the stabbing, which was captured by a man and Livestreamed on Instagram Live.

So far, the police have not arrested any of the subjects.

"Our thoughts go out to the family of the young man who lost his life and we are working to establish the circumstances surrounding his death," said Inst. Laura Harrison.

Knife crime is on the rise in technology in the UK. There were 43,516 razor blades in the 12 months ending March 2019.

This is an 80% increase from the lowest point in the year that ended in March 2014, when there were 23,945 crimes, and it is the highest number since comparable data was compiled.