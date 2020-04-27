British film chain to offer movie snacks through Uber Eats

British cinema chain Curzon has partnered with Uber Eats to offer a selection of snacks from its concession stand for their home theater night. The limited-edition home theater package consists of Curzon's sweet popcorn, a gourmet hot dog, and a selection of other movie snacks, such as a mix of salt and pepper nuts and a Negroni slush, according to The Evening Standard.

The kit, which also includes a cushion that doubles as a cup holder and a "Please turn off your mobile phone,quot; door sign, is reportedly worth £ 35. But you can get it starting this Saturday for just your £ 3.50 delivery fee using the code "HOMECINEMA,quot;. You will also receive a 50 percent discount coupon on a movie streamed from the In Cinemas Now section of Curzon's Home Cinema streaming platform. The deal is available exclusively in London when you order through the Uber Eats app.

Use the offer code "HOMECINEMA,quot; to pay only £ 3.50 for delivery

Like many other industries, movie theaters have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, as physical locations had to be closed and movies had to be released digitally rather than theatrically. Curzon is in a different position than many other UK cinema chains, as it has its own streaming service, Curzon Home Cinema, which launched in 2010. But the closure of its physical locations will continue to be a severe blow to the company.

If you plan to take advantage of this limited time offer, you can do so starting this Saturday. If you do, we recommend that you tip your delivery driver a little more than usual. Deliveries are not easy during a pandemic, and with the offer code, you get a pretty good deal either way.