Brie Bella reveals she wants more PDA from husband Daniel Bryan

Is Brie Bella giving husband Daniel Bryan Mixed messages?

In this all-new Thursday clip Total fine, the retired WWE superstar informs her husband (born Bryan Danielson) that she wants them to be more like Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev. That is to say, she wants to reincorporate PDA in her relationship.

"I think what we need to ask Artem and Nicole is how do we do it, how do I say this? How can we go back to being a little more PDA again in public," Brie tells Bryan as they ride the rocking horse in a yard. recreational. "All they do is kiss their faces in front of everyone and everything!"

"Is that what you want?" Bryan confused question.

While Brie teases that it would be "a little nice,quot;, Bryan has a hard time believing that this is what his wife really wants. Why?

Well, because he feels that his actions do not support his alleged PDA wishes.

"You know, it's interesting! Because it's like every time I come home, I kiss you a lot, but every time I do it it's almost like you're looking at your phone or doing business," explains the professional wrestler. "It's so true!"