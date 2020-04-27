Brie Bella reveals she wants more PDA from husband Daniel Bryan

Is Brie Bella giving husband Daniel Bryan Mixed messages?
In this all-new Thursday clip Total fine, the retired WWE superstar informs her husband (born Bryan Danielson) that she wants them to be more like Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev. That is to say, she wants to reincorporate PDA in her relationship.
"I think what we need to ask Artem and Nicole is how do we do it, how do I say this? How can we go back to being a little more PDA again in public," Brie tells Bryan as they ride the rocking horse in a yard. recreational. "All they do is kiss their faces in front of everyone and everything!"
"Is that what you want?" Bryan confused question.
While Brie teases that it would be "a little nice,quot;, Bryan has a hard time believing that this is what his wife really wants. Why?
Well, because he feels that his actions do not support his alleged PDA wishes.
"You know, it's interesting! Because it's like every time I come home, I kiss you a lot, but every time I do it it's almost like you're looking at your phone or doing business," explains the professional wrestler. "It's so true!"
Although Brie says this observation is only in Bryan's head, she also accuses him of being loving when he is in the middle of work.
"We no longer have PDAs. Either we joke about it, that like 'Ha ha, it's no longer there, it's funny' or we just ignore it because we are too tired," said the co-founder of Belle Radici. retransmitted in a confessional. "We still have to understand what it is like to be a married couple, parents and professional people."
When Brie reminds Bryan that he used to pinch her butt, the Washington-born fighter makes it clear that he is not interested in being loving on a playground. Later, in a confessional, Bryan reveals that Brie's attention is drawn in many directions, causing him to "stay on the road."
"We both feel this disconnect," reports the Total fine camera. "It just shows, more or less, where we are in our relationship."
Check out this candid conversation in the clip above.
