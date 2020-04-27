Breaking down the divorce filing for Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler

It's official: Jay Cutler has filed for divorce from Kristin Cavallari.

Before his joint breakup announcement Sunday, the 36-year-old retired professional quarterback filed for divorce from his wife of six years, E! The news can confirm. According to legal documents filed in Tennessee court and obtained by E! News, Cutler filed for divorce on April 21, citing irreconcilable differences as the reasons for their divorce.

In the documents, the athlete is referred to as having always been "the available parent in the home and the primary caregiver of the parties' minor children." The two stars have three children together, children Camden, 7 and Jaxon5 and his daughter Saylor4. According to the documents, Cutler requested joint custody of the children and the equitable distribution of marital property.

The former Chicago Bears star also called for "reasonable attorney fees,quot; and "general relief to which you may be entitled." A temporary restraining order, said to be standard in Tennessee divorce cases, was also filed, preventing either party from disposing or concealing marital property, harassing the other party, and relocating children among other orders.