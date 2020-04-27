Brandon can't choose in the bachelor: LTYH Sneak Peek

Things are getting serious on The Bachelor Presents: Listen to your heart.

Tonight, the couples have to decide if they will participate in the long term (at least for the next two weeks of this program) or if their relationship is not strong enough to continue in the next phase of the series, and some decisions they are more difficult than others. Some decisions are also more messy than others, like any decision involving Brandon.

Brandon caught the attention of several women in the first week and especially the second week, driving Savannah, Julia, and Mel a little crazy as they all competed for her rose, and each of them thought she had it in the bag. Brandon ended up choosing Savannah, leading an angry Julia back to Sheridan and Mel on their way home.

Now, in a new exclusive preview of E! News, Brandon is still struggling with his choices, and he tells Savannah and Julia that he is interested.

"I'm still probably one of the few guys who is divided in my heart over two women," he tells the camera.