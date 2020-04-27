Brad Montague in the book 'Becoming Better Grownups' – Up News Info Los Angeles

Brad Montague is a child at heart and realized after past seasons in the media and marketing that he wanted to tell the stories that interested him.

As a result of this pivot, Montague is now a New York Times bestseller and one of the most influential people in children's media. Recently, the author released a new book titled "Becoming Better Adults: Rediscovering What Matters and Remembering How to Fly," and believes that we can learn a lot by listening more to children.

"Part of this is survival because we don't want to think about high school again." There are things that build up and then you find yourself an adult, "Montague said in an interview with Up News Info Local DJ Sixsmith." I started this web series called Kid President with my brother-in-law and we would be interviewing people who had done great things in the world and every Once he talked to them about who his favorite teacher was, he changed all of his behavior. His answers were easy and his eyes lit up. They were reminded of what it means to fly and help each other fly. "

Ad

FULL INTERVIEW:

In his new book, Montague weaves conversations with an astronaut, a Supreme Court judge, and the advice of Fred Rogers. The author learned a lot about himself during this process and what ultimately matters most in life.

"When I started listening to the kids and asked them what to do next and how I can be a good adult, the things they said changed everything in my head about what it would mean to be a good adult," said Montague. "I thought it was something big. I thought that to be a good father, you would have a big zoo in your backyard for every birthday party. We would go on giant trips and I would get them all kinds of things. That's good, but what really changes things and what children want, need and deserve is that we literally introduce ourselves. "

Montague's book is now available wherever books are sold. Check out all the DJ Sixsmith interviews from the "The Sit-Down,quot; series here.