Boston police arrest Springfield man for allegedly shooting someone

Authorities say they arrested a Springfield man who was "actively shooting at a person,quot; in Mattapan on Sunday afternoon, according to a press release.

Deandre Ballard, 25, was arrested Sunday after Boston police responded to the incident around 3:55 p.m. in Mattapan, close Gladeside Avenue and Cragmere Terrace, according to a press release.

As they drove into the area, officers said they received a report describing a man wearing red pants and "actively shooting at a person."

When police arrived on the scene, they allegedly saw Ballard, who matched the suspect's description, running to 76 Gladeside Ave., where he entered the backyard of the house and threw a gray metal object on a fence, they said.

"Officers ordered the suspect to drop to the ground, which he initially refused," police said in a press release. "Finally, the suspect complied and was handcuffed."

While authorities searched the area, they allegedly found a gray and black firearm behind the back fence of the house and recovered ballistic evidence in front of 15 Cragmere Terrace.

"A motor vehicle in the area also suffered ballistic damage," police said.

Ballard will be prosecuted in the Dorchester District Court for unlawful possession of a firearm, discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a home, assault by means of a dangerous weapon, and trespassing, among other charges.