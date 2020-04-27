Boris Johnson returns to work after recovery from coronavirus – Up News Info

Boris Johnson has returned to work as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, two weeks after being released from the hospital where he was treated in intensive care for coronavirus.

Britain's leader made a brief speech to the nation on the steps of 10 Downing Street on Monday to mark his return to the office. He argued that the UK is "beginning to change course" for COVID-19, but urged people to continue to observe the strict government shutdown rules.

He said, "If this virus were a physical assailant, an unexpected and invisible assailant, which I can tell from personal experience, then it is time that we have begun to fight the floor together." And it follows that this is the moment of opportunity, this is the moment when we can take advantage of our advantage, it is also the moment of maximum risk. "

Johnson was diagnosed with coronavirus exactly a month ago, and on April 5 was hospitalized with the disease, spending several days in intensive care. He was released on April 12 and continued his recovery in the withdrawal from the country of Prime Minister Checkers.

Some 20,732 people died in UK hospitals after contracting coronavirus.