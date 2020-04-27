Boris Johnson considers COVID-19 & # 39; Britain's biggest challenge since the war & # 39; upon returning to work

Instagram

After successfully recovering from the new coronavirus, the UK Prime Minister issues an apology to the press outside his home at 10 Downing Street for being "away from my desk."

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the coronavirus Great Britain "the biggest challenge since the war" when he returned to work on Monday, April 27 after successfully fighting COVID-19.

In a statement to press outside his house at 10 Downing Street, Johnson apologized for being "away from my desk" more than he would have liked, and thanked "everyone who turned up," including the Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who had been deputy to The Prime Minister in his absence.

"Every day I know that this virus brings new sadness," he said. "It is still true that this is the greatest challenge this country has faced since the war. It is also true that we are making progress."

Insisting that the UK is showing signs of having "gone through the peak" of the pandemic, Johnson added that it is vitally important not to lift the blockade restrictions too soon, as that could lead to a disastrous second peak of the virus and also cause lasting damage. to the British economy.

Instead, the government will only lift the blockade once they are sure there will be no second peak. But he is confident that Britain can conquer phase two of the disease, as it has conquered phase one.

Johnson promised "maximum transparency" going forward in terms of the decision to be made on the future of the blockade, and concluded his speech by maintaining that the UK will outperform it if they can show the same sense of optimism as Captain Tom Moore – who has Raised millions for coronavirus relief funds by walking 100 stretches of his garden to celebrate his 100th birthday.

Johnson & # 39; s statement He arrived after he returned to work for the first time since he was hospitalized in his battle with COVID-19. On April 5, 10 days after testing positive for the virus, he was admitted to St. Thomas Hospital in London. The day after he was admitted, he was transferred to intensive care when his condition worsened, but on April 9 they removed him from the ICU and took him back to a ward.

He was released from the hospital on April 12 and transferred to his Ladies' retirement country in Buckinghamshire, England, to rest.