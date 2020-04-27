Boosie shares the heartwarming story of a woman who drove 3 hours to get him insulin winning $ 10,000 in lottery scratch cards soon after.

Roommates, since she's been a bit out of time with Instagram due to her very entertaining and very obscene live video sessions, Boosie has kept things low-key. Following that same energy, she posted a short clip of him detailing a heartwarming experience of a woman who drove three hours to bring him insulin for her diabetes.

A few days ago, Boosie ran out of diabetes medication and was desperately searching for her fans to see if they knew anyone who could help. Fortunately, he found a woman who drove three hours to bring him the insulin he needed.

He explained that when he tried to pay the woman to help him and drive so far, she refused and only asked for a photo of the two as compensation. However, that was not the end of the story.

Boosie says that a little later she received a text message from the woman explaining that on her way home she won a $ 10,000 lottery ticket. Boosie says that she believes that God was working in his and the woman's life, as she received the medicine she needed, and was blessed with a large amount of money that she did not expect.

Boosie gave a quick glance at the text message the woman sent him regarding his new fortune and he was as happy as she was.

