Boosie Badazz: Instagram put me on probation!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
3
Logo
Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. ScalaHosting Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world.

Boosie Badazz has revealed that Instagram "put him on probation," after shutting down his live feature after a series of x-rated live streams.

"I'm on probation. I have six months of probation on Instagram. They sent me emails like 'One more time, one more p * ssy, show me p * ssy one more time, it's over.' So that I go to my IG every time and say 'No p * ssy. No p * ssy' because … do you know that they arrested Tory Lanez? I was the next brother. I had to reject him, "she said. DJ Vlad.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here