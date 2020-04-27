Boosie Badazz: Instagram put me on probation!

Boosie Badazz has revealed that Instagram "put him on probation," after shutting down his live feature after a series of x-rated live streams.

"I'm on probation. I have six months of probation on Instagram. They sent me emails like 'One more time, one more p * ssy, show me p * ssy one more time, it's over.' So that I go to my IG every time and say 'No p * ssy. No p * ssy' because … do you know that they arrested Tory Lanez? I was the next brother. I had to reject him, "she said. DJ Vlad.

The rapper went viral after paying fans to show off his breasts and genitals.

He also claims that Instagram is helping him pay his bills.

"I'm eating that, Vlad. They pay me $ 7,000 just for posting people to my IG Live, just for wearing their shirt. So I need that. Want a video drop? $ 10,000, $ 7,000 easy. I'm hustle. I need my Instagram, so I had to relax. "