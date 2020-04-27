Blueface does Spider-Man stunts for his son's birthday

Instagram

In a video posted on his Instagram page on Sunday, April 25, rapper & # 39; Thotiana & # 39; He is seen disguised as Tom Holland's Marvel superhero character to entertain his little boy on his third birthday.

Up News Info –

Blue face has done everything possible to make your child's birthday unforgettable. Celebrating the Javaughn milestone amidst the coronavirus blockade, rapper "Thotiana" donned the Spider-Man outfit and performed all the stunts to impress his son.

In an Instagram video posted on Sunday, April 25, the 23-year-old could be seen dressing up as Tom hollandThe superhero character is dressed in the iconic red and blue outfit. He did a few laps in a backyard that has the word "BLUEFACE" written on what appeared to be blue grass. As her son continued to exclaim "Spider-Man", she climbed a wall before running back to her son.

At some point, Javaughn pointed to the spitter "Respect my krypton" and a female voice was heard in the background saying, "Happy birthday." The rapper approached the birthday boy, who put on a black top with the number three on his back, before kneeling in front of the excited toodler.

The MC, whose real name is Johnathan Michael Porter, wrote in the accompanying video: "I do my own stunts, son of Happy C day." Added a simple blue heart emoji to the bottom of the caption.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

<br />

Blueface's trick for his son apparently impressed his fans and followers as well. One commented, "I didn't know this shit could do all of this." Another wrote in the comment section: "You guys can say anything, but he is a good father." A third intervened, "Father of the year without limit." A fourth praised him, "People may call him a bad rapper, but he's a good father for doing this."

<br />

Blueface has always opened up about his love for his son. The name Javaughn was tattooed on his right forearm. In a May 2018 interview with SLAP Media, the Make up forThe "Bussdown" contributor stated, "There are only two things that matter to me: my son of a bitch and my son." He also included Javaughn in a music video for his single "Deadlocs".