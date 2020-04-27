Blue Angels & Thunderbirds to honor essential workers with Fly Over Detroit – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – In a show of national solidarity, the Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, and the Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, will conduct a series of multi-city flybys over the next two weeks . There is no published date for the Detroit flyover yet.

It's a collaborative salute called "America Strong,quot; from the Navy and Air Force to recognize health workers, first responders, and other essential personnel while standing in solidarity with all Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ad

"We are excited to fly over cities across the United States as our way of saying thanks to healthcare workers, first responders and all the people who selflessly stumble across the gap working to keep America strong," said General Dave Goldfein, Chief of Staff of the Air Force, and Admiral Michael Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. "This is also our way of showing that we are all in this together and that the spirit of the United States will prevail."

The two demonstration teams will fly over the areas of the country most affected by COVID-19, beginning next week, as the flights of the joint and individual teams occur every one or two days until mid-May.

The teams welcome and encourage viewers to tag the flyover on social media with the hashtag #AmericaStrong.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related