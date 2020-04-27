Bloomington police search for missing woman with Alzheimer's disease – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Bloomington Police are asking the public for help finding a missing woman with Alzheimer's disease.

The woman, whose name is Dawn, was last seen in the 10100 block of James Avenue.

She has gray hair, wears glasses, and probably wears dark pants, a light-colored shirt, and various necklaces.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911.