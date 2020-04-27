Blake Lively ventures into hair coloring at home

I can't wait to see what everyone's hair looks like at the end of this. It really is the only thing I'm waiting for! [People]

Rob lowe shared an anecdote on the Dax Shepard podcast from when he and Tom Cruise they were a couple of young men filming the 1983 movie The outsiders.

What happened was that while he was in New York for auditions, Cruise discovered that he would have to share a room at the Plaza Hotel with Lowe Cruise, being who he is, I was not happy. Since People:

"All the people in Los Angeles survived the Los Angeles auditions, and then the hand-picked people had to go to New York to face the New York version," Lowe explained. "So it was Tom Cruise and me and Emilio [Estévez] and C. Thomas Howell. " "[It was] the first time I stayed at The Plaza Hotel, and we checked in and Tom discovers that we are sharing a room and he goes crazy," the actor recalled with a smile. … "For me, the good thing about history is that there are certain people who have always been who they are, and that element has taken them to where they are today and the rest is history," Lowe said. "And the notion that an 18-year-old actor with a stake in Endless Love and as a seventh lede in Taps I could have that kind of means. "

I guess the idea is that Cruise was a massive diva even at the tender age of 18, but I have to say … I'm going to side with him on this! He is get a starring role in a great production directed by Francis Ford Coppola. I want my damn room too!

But from the looks of it, this was it part of coppola plan. Lowe mentioned that the actors playing the grecover the richest rivals in the city, the socs, it became more enjoyable rooms and higher diets, apparently in an effort to create a genuine sense of class resentment. Genius, honestly. [People]