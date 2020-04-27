Blac Chyna feels financial pressure for quarantine – Open Onlyfans page!

Coronavirus quarantine is hitting celebrities HARD, MTO News has learned. Many social media stars used to earn tens of thousands of dollars a week, making appearances worldwide.

But now that the world is in a global lockdown, celebrity appearance rates are gone.

This has caused a cash crisis for most celebrities, and they are resorting to unorthodox measures to raise money.

Blac Chyna is feeling the crisis, according to reports from social networks, and last night announced the launch of his Only Fans account with subscriptions starting at $ 50 per month.

She is the latest in a series of reality / social media stars, including rapper / reality star Safaree Samuels, who created an account of & # 39; Only Fans & # 39; where fans pay a monthly subscription to access adult-themed content.

Blac Chyna was reportedly paid $ 10,000 per appearance, 3 times per week on average, for $ 30K per week. You are now earning $ 0 for looks.