Blac Chyna feels financial pressure for quarantine – Open Onlyfans page!

Coronavirus quarantine is hitting celebrities HARD, MTO News has learned. Many social media stars used to earn tens of thousands of dollars a week, making appearances worldwide.

But now that the world is in a global lockdown, celebrity appearance rates are gone.

This has caused a cash crisis for most celebrities, and they are resorting to unorthodox measures to raise money.

Blac Chyna is feeling the crisis, according to reports from social networks, and last night announced the launch of his Only Fans account with subscriptions starting at $ 50 per month.

