Home Entertainment Bill Maher criticized Joe Exotic for "Tiger King,quot; and said "America's industrial...

Bill Maher criticized Joe Exotic for "Tiger King,quot; and said "America's industrial agriculture is as despicable as a wet market,quot;

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Bill Maher criticized Joe Exotic for "Tiger King" and said "America's industrial agriculture is as despicable as a wet market"
Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world. ScalaHosting Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

"I have seen airports treat luggage better than animals."

Fridays Real time with Bill MaherBill used his "New Rules,quot; segment to talk about cruelty to animals, particularly around the time of the coronavirus. He started by pointing at Joe Exotic, saying, "Stop trying to get me to see me. Tiger king It's not going to happen."

The other reason he said he won't watch the show is because "torturing animals is what got us into this mess."

"That is the lesson we continue to refuse to learn, that you cannot destroy the environment, including animals, and not let it come back and kill you."

He then mentioned the praise he received from both sides of the political aisle after he warned China about reopening its wet markets a few weeks ago.

"Well here is another hot shot that may not be as popular: America's industrial agriculture is as despicable as a wet market and just as problematic for our health."

"Americans shouldn't get too high and powerful on wet markets when we are doing this."

Ad Create your own website for $1.99/month with WebHostingPad.

"To thwart the coronavirus, we have been told to create distance, avoid others who are sick, reduce stress, and exercise. Are you surprised that diseases flourish among animals when they are forced to live in completely opposite conditions to? that?"

"If you think the market in Wuhan is rough, you should visit one of our giant poultry processing plants."

He ended his argument by saying, "Let me say it as basically as possible: If we continue to produce food the way we do, it will make you sick with something that medicine cannot fix."

"You don't have to worry about animal welfare, I wouldn't want to mess with anyone's reputation as a ruthless jerk, but do it because animal cruelty leads to human catastrophe."

Then he went back to Joe Exotic and said, "I don't care if I see the light at the end. So did Darth Vader."

"Joe Exotic is in prison in part for killing five endangered tigers, who are in danger because of people like him."

Do you agree with Bill Maher? Let us know in the comments!

TV and cinema

Receive all the best moments of pop culture and entertainment in your inbox.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©