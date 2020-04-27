Becoming: Documentary based on Michelle Obama's book tour coming to Netflix

A surprise documentary by Michelle Obama arrives on Netflix.

BecomingNamed for the memories of the former first lady of 2018, it documents the 34-city tour in which she participated at the time of its launch.

Netflix announced the upcoming release on Monday, describing the film as "an intimate look at the life of former First Lady Michelle Obama during a time of profound change, not only for her personally but also for the country in which she and her husband they served for an impressive eight years in the White House. "

"The film offers a rare and close look at his life, taking viewers behind the scenes as he embarks on a 34-city tour that highlights the power of community to save our divisions and the spirit of connection that emerges as we get closer openly and honestly share our stories, "says the description.





Becoming It will be available to stream May 6 at 3 a.m. EDT.

"Those months I spent traveling – meeting and connecting with people in cities around the world – brought home the idea that what we share in common is profound and real and cannot be confused. In large and small groups, young and old , unique and united, we meet and share stories, filling those spaces with our joys, concerns and dreams, "Obama said in a statement released by Variety.

“We process the past and imagine a better future. In talking about the idea of ​​"converting," many of us dared to say our hopes out loud. "

The former first lady expressed hope that the documentary will bring comfort and hope to viewers during the coronavirus crisis.

"I treasure memories and that sense of connection now more than ever, as we fight together to resist this pandemic, as we care for our loved ones, care for our communities, and try to keep up with work and school while facing enormous amounts of loss, confusion and uncertainty, "he added.

"It's hard these days to feel punished or hopeful, but I hope that, like me, they will find joy and some relief in what he has done [documentary filmmaker Nadia Hallgren]. Because he is a rare talent, someone whose intelligence and compassion for the rest is manifested in each painting he shoots. Most importantly, he understands the meaning of community, the power of community, and his work is magically capable of representing it. "

Despite being released in November 2018, Becoming It was the best-selling book of the year, having sold more than three million copies.