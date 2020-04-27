Bay area public health officials will expand and review shelter-in-place orders – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Public health officials from Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, and Santa Clara counties, as well as the City of Berkeley, will issue revised shelter-in-place orders this week, in much of it in force, current restrictions in force and its extension until May.

The new order will include limited relief from specific restrictions for a small number of low-risk activities. Details of the next phase will be shared later in the week, along with the updated order.

Shelter orders at the site would expire on May 3, 2020. In a joint press release by health officials from the seven jurisdictions, they cited the collective sacrifice of more than seven million citizens for having made substantial progress in the slowdown in spread. of the coronavirus, ensuring that hospitals were not overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases and saving lives.

“At this stage of the pandemic, however, it is critical that our collective efforts continue so that we do not lose the progress we have made together. Hospitalizations have leveled off, but more work is needed to reopen our communities safely. The premature lifting of the restrictions could easily lead to a large increase in cases, "health officials said in a prepared statement.

Health officials plan to release a comprehensive set of indicators to track progress on the COVID-19 response, in alignment with the framework used by the State of California and announced by Governor Gavin Newsom last week.

"The future reduction of restrictions requires each jurisdiction and various sectors to continue to rapidly build critical infrastructure and systems to respond to and control the spread of coronavirus infections and to ensure the ability of the healthcare system to meet demand," said the joint statement.