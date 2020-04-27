Barr to prosecutors: look for unconstitutional virus rules

WASHINGTON (AP) – Attorney General William Barr instructed US federal prosecutors on Monday to identify state and local government coronavirus-related restrictions "that could be violating citizens' constitutional rights and civil liberties individual. "

The memo to the United States attorneys directs the head of the Justice Department's civil rights division and the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan to coordinate the department's efforts to monitor state and local policies and take measurements if necessary.

"If a state or local ordinance crosses the line of an appropriate exercise of authority to stop the spread of COVID-19 in a dominant violation of constitutional and statutory protections, the Department of Justice may be required to address that overreach in court. federal. "

Barr's memo comes about two weeks after the Justice Department filed a declaration of interest in a civil case in Mississippi, next to a Christian church where local officials had tried to stop the transmission of Easter services to congregants sitting in their cars in the parking lot.

The directive also comes when many stay-at-home orders expire and governors eager to rescue their economies are moving to ease restrictions aimed at controlling the spread of the coronavirus, even as new hot spots emerge and experts warn that moving too fast. It could be disastrous.

At the same time, protesters have staged demonstrations against orders to stay home, and in recent weeks, President Donald Trump has urged supporters to "liberate,quot; three states led by Democratic governors.

The Justice Department argued in the Mississippi filing that officials in Greenville appeared to be targeting religious conduct by pointing to churches as the only essential service, designated by the state of Mississippi, that may not function despite following all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state recommendations on social distancing.

In an interview with radio host Hugh Hewitt last week, Barr said the Justice Department could support legal action against states that impose strict measures as the number of coronavirus cases begins to decline.

"The idea that you have to stay at your house is eerily close to house arrest," Barr said. "I am not saying that it was not justified. I am not saying that in some places it is still justified. But it is very onerous, as it is closing its livelihood."

Barr said he believes there is a sufficient basis for the social distancing rules that have been implemented, but warned that there may be concern if the restrictive measures continue for a long time. He said the United States must find a way to allow businesses to adapt and reopen.

"I think we should allow people to discover ways to return to work and keep their workers and clients safe," Barr said in an interview with Fox News earlier this month. "I am not suggesting that we stop distancing ourselves overnight. There may come a time when we have to worry less about it."

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.

