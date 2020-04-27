BAFTA Mobilizes Network to Support UK Liquidity Issue COVID-19 Fund – Up News Info

BAFTA has said it will use its fundraising network to support the UK's Film and TV Emergency Relief Fund COVID-19, which ran out last week after receiving $ 6.2M (£ 5M) in applications.

The organization wrote to its members today saying it would be redirecting internal resources to reach its networks to encourage donations to the fund, and would also be opening its own fund of hardships to further bolster the pot.

BAFTA has also implemented a three-month vacation payment for members. Many freelancers in the industry are out of work, with general film and television production shutting down during the shutdown, and there have been concerns that some non-permanent employees will not benefit from the emergency support measures of the Kingdom government. United. The award body said it will not collect membership fees until September.

"After the initial three-month period, we will consider how we can continue to help those of you most affected by the crisis, and we will send you all another update on that in July," the organization wrote.

Also in today's note, the organization also said it would continue to review its voting procedures despite the ongoing pandemic that threatens to disrupt the award season. This year's BAFTA Awards sparked a backlash after the lack of various nominations in the main categories. As we revealed in January, the organization is committed to addressing the problem.