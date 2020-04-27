B.J. Armstrong explains Dennis Rodman's role with the Pistons, Bulls – Up News Info Detroit

Rodman's Rules: Armstrong talks about Rodman's role in Bulls titles

Dennis Rodman was one of the rivals Michael Jordan had to conquer on his way to his first career of three consecutive NBA titles. And Rodman later became one of the teammates who helped Jordan achieve his second three mob.

B.J. Armstrong saw both sides.

Armstrong was there at the beginning, when Jordan and the Chicago Bulls needed time to figure out how to beat Rodman and the Detroit Pistons for Eastern Conference supremacy and a trip to the 1991 NBA Finals that started the title race. And Armstrong was on the other side in 1997-98, playing for a Charlotte team that lost to Jordan, Rodman and the Bulls in the Eastern Semifinals that season.

As good as Jordan and Scottie Pippen were, Armstrong, the former NBA guard and three-time NBA champion with the Bulls, who is now a California-based sports agent, cautions against underestimating Rodman's role in those teams with the Chicago title in 1996, 1997 and 1998.

"What I always admired about Dennis was that he was a very, very smart player, and after all the hair colors and semantics and all that stuff, underneath that he was a very, very good basketball player, fundamentally solid," Armstrong said The Associated Press. "And I would argue that it would have been very difficult for the Bulls to win without him, because it is difficult to win when you don't have greats who can play with the physique necessary to win at the championship level." And Dennis could meet the challenge. "

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

Rodman's colorful tenure with the Bulls was a major story covered on Sunday night when the third and fourth episodes of the ESPN and Netflix documentary "The Last Dance," a 10-part series built around the last season of Jordan with the Bulls in 1997-98 – first broadcast. Among Rodman's stories covered Sunday night: His "vacation,quot; in Las Vegas, one that lasted more than 48 hours that the Bulls were willing to allow him a break.

"Dennis always brought energy and always brought effort," Armstrong said. "And the way he did it, it was contagious."

The Pistons had "The Jordan Rules,quot; when they were at the top of the NBA and retained the up-and-coming Bulls during the Detroit title races in 1989 and 1990.

Armstrong said in 1998 that Charlotte also had her version of special rules, not for Jordan, but for Rodman.

"I mean, the guy just understood how to bounce," Armstrong said. “We had an assistant coach on our staff at the time, Paul Silas. And Paul always told us that for what Dennis is doing, you can't prepare. He was so good. You couldn't lock him up. You had to protect him. The reason why it was a great rebound was because he understood the offensive schemes and understood the timing of the shooting. ”

Rodman's rules didn't work: He averaged 17.6 rebounds, by far the best in the series, and Chicago toppled Charlotte in five games.

"All the other things that happened around him, that was just Dennis," Armstrong said. "But don't hesitate: when he was between the lines, he was an excellent, excellent basketball player."

Two new episodes of the documentary will air every Sunday night through May 17.

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related