Home Entertainment Azriel Clary on R. Kelly: Aaliyah was not her first victim nor...

Azriel Clary on R. Kelly: Aaliyah was not her first victim nor the first minor she was with!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo
Ad- cheapest managed VPS plans in the world. ScalaHosting

Azriel Clary, the alleged victim and ex-girlfriend R. Kelly has claimed that the late singer Aaliyah was not the singer's first underage victim.

"A lot has happened in my past, and I'm really ready to leave it behind, the good, the bad, the ugly … all of that. A lot of people have made up my story, and it's time I clear my name. I'm ready to move on. and I'm ready to focus on my goals, dreams, ideas, memories, future events, parties and even future relationships without feeling guilty. I'm not the reason why my ex is in jail. He is in jail by himself and for their own actions, "he said in a video posted on YouTube.

Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. ScalaHosting Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©