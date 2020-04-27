Azriel Clary on R. Kelly: Aaliyah was not her first victim nor the first minor she was with!

Azriel Clary, the alleged victim and ex-girlfriend R. Kelly has claimed that the late singer Aaliyah was not the singer's first underage victim.

"A lot has happened in my past, and I'm really ready to leave it behind, the good, the bad, the ugly … all of that. A lot of people have made up my story, and it's time I clear my name. I'm ready to move on. and I'm ready to focus on my goals, dreams, ideas, memories, future events, parties and even future relationships without feeling guilty. I'm not the reason why my ex is in jail. He is in jail by himself and for their own actions, "he said in a video posted on YouTube.

"Truthfully, I feel like this man is in his 50s. I'm not the first person this man has done this too. This has been going on since the 90's. This has been going on long before Aaliyah. Aaliyah was not his first victim and he was not the first minor he was with, "says Azriel, who was with the star in disgrace for five years.

"I feel like someone who had millions and millions of dollars if he really wanted to change, he would have spent millions and millions of dollars on therapists."

Check out the clip below.