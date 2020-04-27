Autopilot now allows Tesla vehicles to identify stoplights and stop signs – BGR

Tesla recently released a new software update that allows Tesla vehicles to identify stoplights and stop signs and react accordingly.

Tesla notes that the feature will work conservatively at first.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

Tesla's autopilot feature is certainly an incredible technical achievement and compelling feature, but there's no denying that the feature still has plenty of room for improvement. However, Tesla remains committed to continually updating its autopilot software and making it as reliable and secure as possible.

More recently, Tesla released a software update that allows eligible Tesla vehicles with the correct autopilot package to identify stoplights and stop signs and respond accordingly. If all of this sounds familiar to you, it's because Tesla started implementing the feature a while back, with some videos showing the new software in action hitting YouTube.

The feature is naturally called Traffic light control and stop sign, and Tesla describes it as follows:

The stoplight and stop sign control is designed to recognize and respond to stoplights and stop signs, slowing your car down to a stop when using cruise control or auto turn. This feature will slow down the car for all detected stoplights, including green, flashing yellow, and off. As your car approaches an intersection, it will indicate the intention to slow down by notification, slow down, and stop at the red line shown in the driving display. To continue through the stop line, press down on the gear selector once or briefly press the accelerator pedal to confirm that it is safe to continue. As with all autopilot functions, you must continue to pay attention and be ready to take immediate action, including braking, as this function may not stop for all traffic controls. This feature will be conservative, slow down often at first, and will not attempt to cross intersections. Over time, as we learn from the fleet, the feature will control more naturally. To enable, switch your car to PARK and tap Controls,gt; Autopilot,gt; Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control (Beta). Ad

It's encouraging to see that Tesla notes that the feature will be conservative at first. In recent years, Tesla has been somewhat aggressive in implementing new autopilot features without regard to safety. Tesla typically creates new safety frameworks in response to misuse or highly publicized accidents. With that said, it seems that Tesla has learned a thing or two from previous missteps.

Below is a first impression video showing the new feature in action:

The new update aside, Tesla certainly has ambitious plans for future autopilot updates. Last week, for example, Elon Musk said Tesla is working on a feature called Reverse Summon that will allow a Tesla vehicle to drop the driver off at, say, a mall, and then find a parking spot on their own.

Image Source: TierneyMJ / Shutterstock