Audra McDonald and Meryl Streep sing at the Sondheim birthday concert

I appreciate celebrities for trying to find ways to 1) entertain us and 2) entertain themselves during the pandemic, but so far, I've been personally disappointed for their efforts Perhaps I am envious of their quarantine mansions, or perhaps my brain is so melted that I can only bear to watch episodes of The o.c I paid on iTunes. In any case, I've mainly avoided celebrity concerts. But I tuned in to Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday concert on Sunday night, and I'm happy to say it was delightful.

To (virtually) celebrate the Sondheim milestone, more than a dozen theater (and theater) stars sang numbers from Sondheim musicals, offered anecdotes about working with the famous composer, raised money to raise funds for ASTEP (Artists Struggling for end poverty), and warmed my bitter heart from a pandemic, all from the safety of their bathrooms.

Despite over an hour of early technical difficulties, part of the production charm, if you ask me, Broadway star / presenter Raúl Esparza finally managed to put it all together, with appearances by Mandy Patinkin, Ben Platt, Aaron Tveit, Beanie Feldstein, Nathan Lane, Sutton Foster, Joanna Gleason , Lea Salonga and Brian Stokes Mitchell. Even Jake Gyllenhaal was there, for some reason. Lin-Manuel Miranda unleashed his most aggressive internal theater son. Bernadette Peters made me cry. Fortunately, Patti LuPone made an appearance. Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski, and Audra McDonald had a socially distant happy hour during Company"The ladies who have lunch":

Everything worth seeing, be it a theater nerd or a secret theater nerd who knows all the lyrics to Oklahoma but you would never sing them in front of you, for your sake (hello!). To be honest, I'm not even that familiar with Sondheim, though my favorite episode of Documentary now is where they parody Company. Still, considering how tense the future of the theater is, it was nice to see a slice of it for a couple of hours.

Also, everyone's quarantined hair is atrocious, and I'm here for it.