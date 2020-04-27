Atlanta Street Party with Young Thug escapes after GA government opens state!

Republican Georgia Governor Brian Kemp "reopened,quot; the state on Friday, despite being one of the states with the largest COVID-19 outbreaks. And a day after the governor gave the go-ahead, MTO News learned that a 750-person street party exploded in Atlanta.

Hundreds of people were there, and hip hop star Young Thug even appeared.

Unfortunately, the crowd did not seem to adhere to the CDC-recommended guidelines for social distancing. Very few of the partygoers wore a mask, and people exchanged hugs, as if there was no pandemic.

Republican Georgia Governor Kemp and state officials on Friday advanced with plans to reopen some businesses, undeterred by a wave of criticism. Now Georgia is trying to get around the relaxing restrictions while keeping residents safe.

The governor's decision pits him against mayors of cities like Atlanta, Augusta and Savannah, as well as advice based on a data model often cited by the White House.