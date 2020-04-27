Home Entertainment Atlanta Street Party with Young Thug escapes after GA government opens state!

Republican Georgia Governor Brian Kemp "reopened,quot; the state on Friday, despite being one of the states with the largest COVID-19 outbreaks. And a day after the governor gave the go-ahead, MTO News learned that a 750-person street party exploded in Atlanta.

Hundreds of people were there, and hip hop star Young Thug even appeared.

Unfortunately, the crowd did not seem to adhere to the CDC-recommended guidelines for social distancing. Very few of the partygoers wore a mask, and people exchanged hugs, as if there was no pandemic.

