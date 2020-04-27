Artist of the week: Tory Lanez

With the ability to combine rap and R & # 39; n & # 39; B production beautifully, the Toronto-born musician knows how to turn themed themes into melodic and beautiful songs.

Up News Info –

Musicians generally stick to one genre and there are very rare cases where they manage to merge two genres of music. However, Tory Lanez It is not one of them. He knows how to turn theme songs into melodic and beautiful songs, as well as combining rap and R&B production. As a result of that, it removes several successes like "Say It" and "Luv".

Earlier this month, Tory released the next installment in her "New Toronto" series as people continued to camp in the midst of the pandemic. He debuted at number 2 on the Billboard 200, marking his fifth album in the top ten on the list. Meanwhile, on the Canadian album chart, the album peaked and became their second No. 1 debut in the country. In addition to that, the album received rave reviews from music critics.

Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world.

This achievement really brought joy to the Toronto native, who was not expecting to receive that result when he released the record the first time. "It's a mixtape. I don't even know how!" he said in an interview with Billboard. "I didn't promote it. I put a cap on it about a week before it came out. I thought it was going to sell like 10,000."

"The New Toronto 3" marked Tory's final release with Interscope Label and is also a continuation of his 2019 mixtape "Chixtape 5". Very inspired by Chris BrownThe album "Indigo", the album was described as "the closest thing he could give […] that he had something of the quality" that his future music had.

The album also received positive reviews from critics. For example, Billboard claimed that the musician got into the conversation as one of the genre's most skilled singers through the album. He also debuted in the top three on the Billboard 200, securing second place with 83,000 equivalent album units.