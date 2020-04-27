Arjun Kapoor talks about dealing with criticism as an actor

Arjun Kapoor is someone, who has always seen many ups and downs not only in his career but also in life. Despite losing his mother, the late Mona Kapoor when he was about to start his career, the actor managed to stay strong and carve out a niche for himself.

During a recent conversation with a news portal, the actor spoke about his performances and the criticism he sometimes invites. "I wasn't designed to be happy about the fact that I don't always get the best reviews in the world." I think I often get a little more criticism due to the fact that I am more internal as an actor and in our profession, it takes a lot of outsourcing to project acting. But I never felt like the main actor. Because there is a big difference between being a bad actor and being a good actor who has not done justice to what you feel. "

Well, we all agree with you, Arjun.