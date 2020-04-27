Are the Patriots aiming to land Trevor Lawrence in the NFL Draft 2021?

You can't rule out the stage for the 2021 NFL Draft Draft that makes the sports world outside of New England roll your collective eyes because technically, nothing about the 2021 NFL Draft can be ruled out a full year ahead of time.

But at least one report suggests that the idea of ​​the Patriots landing from what most believe is a must-see quarterback prospect in Trevor Lawrence of Clemson, a year after losing Tom Brady to the Buccaneers, is a thought that worth taking seriously.

New England notably failed to select a quarterback in 2020, leaving the Patriots with Jarrett Stidham and his four career pass attempts as his default starter and Brian Hoyer as his alleged backup. They also added Brian Lewerke and J & # 39; Mar Smith as undrafted free agents. Anyone wondering what New England is doing as a quarterback, an investigation raised by SN's Mike DeCourcy during this year's draft, is asking a damn good question: a certain Jason La Canfora from CBS headed up Monday morning. .

"There are many people who believe that (Patriots coach / general manager Bill) Belichick is willing to face his problems in 2020," La Canfora reported on the subject of the Patriots' prospects for the upcoming season.

To be clear, those packages will be necessary for New England to land in Lawrence. Except for an unforeseen development related to Clemson's pin between now and the 2021 NFL Draft, as Joe Burrow jumping with Tua Tagovailoa as the main QB prospect of the 2020 NFL Draft due in part to the former's historic season and injury of the latter, for example, Lawrence will be the number 1 award in next year's selection process. Which makes the No. 1 general election that much more valuable.

While it's reasonable to anticipate the Patriots slipping through the league in the context of Brady's departure, a ton of roster revision and an increasingly competitive AFC East, they drop to the end of the NFL and clinch the number-one pick. Default 1 would be a bigger surprise than any game result during the dynasty's 20 years. But La Canfora raises an important point: This scenario is as much about the needs of other teams as it is about the position of the New England draft.

From now on, the Patriots could be considered the most needy QB team in the NFL.

In our simulated draft too early for 2021, the Jaguars make the No. 1 overall pick and select Lawrence. But what if Gardner Minshew is one year old enough to keep Jacksonville out of the market for a quarterback?

The Bengals, projected to reach No. 3 in 2021, are now settling with Burrow. The Dolphins, projected to land at n. ° 4, are established with Tagovailoa. Except for injuries that threaten his career to any of the passers, Cincinnati and Miami will not want Lawrence. If Justin Herbert comes out, neither will the Chargers. So in the wake of the 2020 NFL Draft, as free agent Cam Newton can verify, each team is now set up with at least one helpful starting quarterback.

Of course, that can and will change.

The Canfora mentions the Steelers and Colts, teams with old pins at Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers that might not stay past 2020, as a couple that could choose to select a quarterback like Lawrence in 2021. We'll add the Redskins for consideration. , depending on the performance of Dwayne Haskins in 2020, and the Panthers, depending on the performance of Teddy Bridgewater.

The Lions may decide that 2021 is a reasonable time to acquire Matthew Stafford's successor. The Raiders could be considered better without Derek Carr and / or Marcus Mariota. The Broncos' Drew Lock experiment could fail. The Falcons could start thinking about life after Matt Ryan. The Bears could collapse into an ugly cloud of Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles. The Browns' hand could be forced by yet another season of Baker Mayfield's decline.

So yes, the Patriots path to Lawrence is complicated and crowded. Belichick will have to take some serious bundles to make this scenario a reality.