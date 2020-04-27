Apple's $ 399 iPhone SE is more powerful than top-of-the-line Android phones: BGR

Apple's iPhone SE, powered by A13 Bionic, offers better performance than top-of-the-line Android smartphones.

Priced at $ 399, the new iPhone SE offers users an incredible value proposition that rival Android phone makers just can't compete with.

While you can argue that the iPhone's overall look has gotten a bit stale in recent years, the same can't be said for the hardware that powers Apple's line of smartphones. Since Apple began designing its own processors, successive iPhone models dating back to iPhone 4 have consistently delivered best-in-class performance that generally leaves rivals struggling to keep up.

The latest Apple processor, the A13 Bionic, was introduced last year and can be found in Apple's iPhone 11 line. As usual, the A13 offers huge performance gains compared to its predecessor. Just as importantly, Apple notes that the A13 is approximately 20% more energy efficient than the A12. Suffice it to say that Apple's A13 is an absolute screamer, making it all the more impressive as it powers Apple's new iPhone SE and inexpensive.

With the iPhone SE priced at $ 399, the device offers the same kind of performance that consumers would normally find in Apple's high-end iPhone models. In turn, Apple's iPhone SE is also more powerful than many top-of-the-line Android smartphones that cost much more.

Even Android enthusiasts have realized the value proposition the new iPhone SE offers, with Jerry Hildenbrand of Android Central recently observing:

(The) A13 is a stronger chip than the Snapdragon 865 for everyday use in all categories – we've already seen it applied in real life on the iPhone 11. All nerdy stuff like CPU threads aside, you'll notice how well the new iPhone SE works when you use it. Everything in a modern smartphone, from web browsing to camera performance and less-used things like AR, depends on the processor. You need to decipher the numbers very fast if you want your phone to answer very fast. The $ 399 iPhone SE will be able to do these things faster than the new OnePlus 8 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S20 +. Ad

The difference is even more stark when comparing the iPhone SE to Android devices with a Snapdragon 855 chipset. Namely, a speed test that pitted the Pixel 4 XL against an iPhone 11 Pro Max with an A13 processor was not even close. In fact, tests have already been conducted showing that the iPhone SE outperforms Samsung's recently launched Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Will we eventually see Android devices capable of acquiring iPhones with A13 technology? That is clearly inevitable. But for now, as it stands today, it would be difficult to find a smartphone that offers more for the money from a performance perspective than Apple's iPhone SE.

Looking ahead, we can expect to see Apple take mobile smartphone performance to even greater heights when it unveils the A14 on iPhone 12 later this year. Incidentally, mass production on the iPhone 12 has been delayed by a month. Additionally, Apple plans to make about 20% fewer iPhones this year because the coronavirus has a huge impact on demand.

Image Source: Apple