Apple shares flatten after report of pandemic delays in iPhone 12 production – Up News Info

Apple shares moved sideways in early trading on Monday after a report in the Wall street journal He said production of new fall models of his flagship iPhone will be delayed by a month due to COVID-19.

The latest version of the phone, unofficially named the iPhone 12, will feature select 5G features. Apple is moving forward with the phone's launch despite headwinds from production, the Journal reported. The tech giant didn't immediately respond to Up News Info's request for comment.

Apple shares fell a fraction to $ 281.64 as most media and technology woes enjoyed an optimistic start to the week's trading. The company's shares have held reasonably well during the pandemic, trading near the $ 300 mark where 2020 began.

The usual sequence of events for Apple is an increase in production of new models during the summer, an announcement of details to the public in September and retail sales of new phones in late fall. Manufacturing in Asia, which is where the global pandemic began, is in an early phase of recovery.

In a recent virtual town hall meeting with employees, CEO Tim Cook described the start of COVID-19 as a "stressful time," but emphasized the company's sound financial position.

Apple will report its quarterly earnings on Thursday, along with Amazon and Twitter. Alphabet, the father of Facebook and Google, will publish its quarterly numbers on Wednesday as the market searches for patches of blue sky amid the gloom of the coronavirus. While physical production and retail trade have hampered the operations of some tech companies, their core operations have gained momentum during the virus-led blockades.

Due to factors such as the changing economic model of wireless plans and phone purchases, Apple has moved to diversify its revenue after iPhone sales began to fade after more than a decade of growth. It is more focused on its Services segment, which includes revenue from application and music downloads, payments, and news and video game offers.