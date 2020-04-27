Apple reportedly delays iPhone 12 mass production by one month

Apple is reportedly delaying the mass production of its upcoming iPhone 12 phones in about a month. The Wall Street Journal reports that the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on supply chains and manufacturing has disrupted Apple iPhone 12 mass production plans. Rumors suggest that Apple will introduce four new iPhone models later this year, all with 5.4, 6.1, or 6.7-inch OLED displays.

Apple generally releases its annual iPhone update in September and begins shipping devices before the end of the month. The iPhone maker can do this thanks to mass manufacturing during the summer months, allowing the company to quickly ship devices to retailers after the phones are officially unveiled.

IPhone 12 will probably still launch in September

However, rumors of delays in mass production may not have a direct impact on when Apple releases the iPhone 12. WSJ It reports that Apple will continue to manufacture new iPhones from July to September, but the delay in mass production could mean we will see a shortage of new phones later this year.

Apple has experienced delays in iPhone production before. The iPhone X was announced alongside the iPhone 8 in September 2017, but it didn't hit stores until November due to some production issues. Apple's iPhone XR was also announced in September 2018 and hit stores in October after reports suggested that Apple was having trouble producing LDC displays.