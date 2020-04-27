Apple and Google coronavirus contact tracking app wins big in Europe – BGR

Apple and Google have made several improvements to their coronavirus contact tracking application that will be available on iPhone and Android in several countries.

The "exposure notification,quot; application now has new features that protect user privacy even better than initial measures. Similarly, the app has new provisions aimed at reducing the number of false positives.

Germany agreed to use the decentralized Apple-Google contact tracking app, while France and the UK still want to collect more data from phones.

Apple and Google developed a new API for iPhone and Android that would allow app developers to create contact tracking apps for the new coronavirus. The Apple-Google approach relies on Bluetooth connectivity between devices to determine the risk of exposure of an individual to a person who tested positive for COVID-19. The goal of such applications is for medical systems to be able to quickly track contacts and react accordingly. Patients can be isolated early and tested for COVID-19 with the help of such applications. But, crucially, participation is voluntary. It is up to iPhone and Android users to opt. When they do, their privacy will be protected, and neither Apple nor Google will collect data about users. Everything will remain on your phones.

Several governments in Europe have also been working on their own contact tracking application, some launched similar initiatives before Apple and Google announced their joint effort. But not all countries opted for a privacy-friendly approach. The UK, France and Germany wanted Apple and Google to make certain exceptions that would allow these governments to run their own contact tracking app and collect more user data. Germany announced over the weekend that it will drop its requests and instead follow the guidelines of Apple and Google, just as the two tech giants announced new changes to the app that will improve user privacy.

Apple and Google on Friday revealed several changes to their coronavirus contact tracking initiative, addressing the concerns of privacy advocates.

The initiative is now known as "exposure notification,quot; instead of "contact tracking,quot;, a name that better describes the functionality of the application. These applications will notify users of possible exposure, and it will be up to the user and the authorities to make efforts to follow up on actual contacts.

Apple and Google created additional privacy protections in the app to make accidental or intentional user identification impossible. The keys will be generated randomly, making it impossible for anyone to guess them. The Bluetooth metadata will be encrypted and the exposure time will be rounded to five minutes to make it impossible for anyone to identify users.

The API will also record the level of the Bluetooth system to avoid false positives. The Bluetooth system travels several tens of feet and can penetrate walls. The further away you are from someone, the less likely they are to become infected, especially if they live in different apartments. Regardless of Bluetooth power levels, the app would still give you a warning.

Germany announced on Sunday that it will no longer search for its own contact tracking application. Instead, it will be based on the Apple-Google approach, Reuters reported. Chancellery Minister Helge Braun and Health Minister Jens Spahn said in a joint statement that the country will adopt the "decentralized,quot; approach that Apple and Google are defending.

"This application must be voluntary, comply with data protection standards and guarantee a high level of IT security," they said. "The main epidemiological goal is to recognize and break the chains of infection as soon as possible."

Germany joins other countries that have worked on similar privacy-friendly contact tracking apps. Austria, Switzerland and Estonia developed a decentralized protocol called DP-3T (Decentralized Proximity Tracking to Preserve Privacy) that will work with the Apple-Google API. Users could share their phone numbers to convey relevant information about their condition. But this would be part of the application, not the system architecture, and the applications will not contain location data.

A contact tracking system in which the app collects more data, as proposed by the UK and France, would require the app to work in the foreground, so the Bluetooth connection remains active at all times, especially on iPhone. This would not only kill battery life quickly, but also present safety concerns. Stealing a phone whose screen is not set to automatically lock would allow thieves to bypass some of the established security features to reduce smartphone theft.

The NHS said in a blog post on Friday that a future version of its contact tracking application would allow users to provide more data to help authorities "identify critical points and trends." Having such capabilities built into an application means that the application can transmit information to servers, which can collect more data than the scope of the contact tracking application.

Privacy advocates will argue that allowing governments to collect more data from the simple Bluetooth "handshake,quot; that occurs between phones could help them create various surveillance initiatives beyond the need to track the spread of COVID-19. Also, if western democracies got away with Apple and Google, then other countries might have similar requests.

Apple and Google are unwilling to budge, and Germany's rapid change of heart is likely an indication that France and the United Kingdom will also abide by Apple and Google's rules.

