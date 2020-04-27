Angelina Jolie advises parents to be honest rather than perfect in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic

WENN

In editing a special issue of the TIME Parents newsletter, actress & # 39; Maleficent & # 39; reminds mothers and fathers that it is & # 39; impossible & # 39; do everything right, respond to all needs and stay calm and be positive.

Angelina Jolie It has some tips that you would like to share with parents struggling in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. As the new virus COVID-19 added stress to many homes across the country, the "Pernicious"The actress reminded mothers and fathers that all their children want is honesty rather than perfection.

The 44-year-old Oscar-winning actress sent an encouraging message when she edited a special issue of TIME's Parents newsletter. Noticing that he was "thinking" about his parents in the article on Friday, April 24, he began: "I imagine how much each of you is trying to spend your days. How much you want to bring your loved ones through this." . How do you care. How do you plan. How you smile for them, when inside you feel like sometimes you're breaking. "

As the mother of 18-year-old Maddox, 16-year-old Pax, 15-year-old Zahara, 13-year-old Shiloh, and twins Knox and 11-year-old Vivienne, Jolie talked about how she was not ready to be a parent herself. "He was not a very stable young man. In fact, I never thought he could be anyone's mother," he said.Salt"star spilled.

"I remember the decision to be a father," said the ex-wife of Brad Pitt continued. "It was not difficult to love. It was not difficult to dedicate myself to someone and something greater than my life. What was difficult was knowing that from now on I had to be the only one to make sure that everything was fine. And make it work. food to school and medicine. Whatever comes. And be patient. "

Knowing that she would never achieve what she hoped for, he "MR. And Mrs. Smith"Star pointed out," I realized that I constantly stopped daydreaming, instead of always being ready for any interruption in what I was doing or thinking to answer a need. It was a new skill to acquire. "

Jolie also said to "all the mothers and fathers with children at home" that "they hoped to be able to do everything well, to respond to all the needs and to remain calm and be positive" that "the only thing that has helped me is knowing that this is impossible " She added: "It is a wonderful thing to discover that your children don't want it to be perfect."

"They just want you to be honest," he continued. "And doing the best you can. In fact, the more room they have to be great where you are weak, the stronger they will become. They want you. They want to help you. In the end, it's the team you build. And in a way, they are also raising. They grow together. "