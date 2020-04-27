Ana de Armas is impressive at Réalisation Par, as she and Ben Affleck wear face masks and walk their dogs. The two have been an element since filming their movie Deep water and they have been practically inseparable ever since. Ana is highly praised for the positive influence she has had on Ben Affleck's life since he separated from his ex-wife Jennifer Garner before divorcing in 2018. Ben has gone public to say that his alcohol use destroyed his marriage and since separation has struggled with her sobriety Many have pointed the finger at some of the women he dated later and accused them of being a bad influence on the recovering alcoholic. Now, people are hugging Ana because they believe that she is helpful in his recovery and will encourage him to stay sober.

The Coronavirus pandemic was no excuse for Ana not looking flawless when she and Ben went for a walk with their dogs. The couple have been hanging out together and are often seen around Los Angeles wearing their face masks while running errands, walking their dogs, or drinking coffee together. They were both seen in Venice and Ana was wearing the Réalisation Par Vivienne en Nudite dress. The dress costs roughly $ 250 and Ana kept things casual and paired it with Yves Saint Laurent's Andy leather sneakers that cost around $ 525.

The shoes ensured that Ana felt comfortable walking while looking beautiful at the same time.

You can see several photos of Ana and Ben Affleck as they were photographed in Venice in the slide player below.

There have been many reports of Ana de Armas meeting with the three children of Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck, but a new article in the next issue of Star Magazine on May 4, 2020 suggests that she is actually Ben Affleck's mother, Christine Anne Boldt, whom Ana must care to impress. A source stated the following to the store.

"Ben and Ana are obviously in love, but that won't be long enough without Christine's approval." Ben is the son of an absolute mom. "

The source went on to say that Ben is a great admirer of Ana's Cuban culinary skills and particularly loves her arroz con Pollo and the pastel de tres leches. It looks like they plan to invite Christine to one of Ana's homemade Cuban meals.

What do you think of Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas as a couple? Are you a fan of her Réalisation Par dress?



