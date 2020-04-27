Amoeba Music will not reopen at Sunset and Vine before moving to a new site – Up News Info

Amoeba's music ended at Sunset and Vine. The famous record store announced last year that it is moving, and said in February that its new location would be a few blocks away in Hollywood. The move was slated for fall, and an all-summer expulsion was planned, then the coronavirus crisis hit.

Amoeba closed last month after the city and state governments issued orders to stay home. And today the owners of the vinyl shelter said that their days at 6400 Sunset Blvd., the store's home since 2001, are over.

"This is heartbreaking for us," Amoeba owners said in a statement today (read below). "We never imagined not being able to give the store the farewell it deserves, to give everyone a chance to say goodbye."

The Los Angeles City Council voted in June to approve a zoning change that will allow a 26-story complex to be developed on the current Amoeba site in Hollywood. The store is moving to a slightly smaller ground-level space on Hollywood Boulevard and Argyle Avenue, next to the Fonda Theater. Plans to open at 6200 Hollywood Blvd. sometime after Labor Day.

But the days of transporting your old vinyls, CDs, and DVDs from that small underground parking lot to exchange them for cash or credit are a memory.

Here is the full Amoeba statement:

The massive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the closure of our iconic Hollywood location at 6400 Sunset Blvd. Without a reasonably foreseeable opportunity to reopen at our current location, we are instead focusing on opening hopefully in the Fall in our previously announced new home at 6200 Hollywood Blvd. This situation has been forced on us all, and we believe this decision is the most responsible and practical one.

This is heartbreaking for us. We never imagined not being able to give the store the farewell it deserves, to give everyone the opportunity to say goodbye. We had so many events planned to celebrate our history at 6400 Sunset! But we are faced with too many mitigating circumstances that simply won't allow it.

These are three factors that greatly influenced our decision:

1) A consortium of governors, including California, has stated that the most likely companies to open first when lifting orders are "safer at home". (which have not yet been determined, but will not be soon) will be those that are considered "essential" followed by "low risk" sites. While of course we all know that music is "essential", we respect that, in today's circumstances, retail music is not. Our store receives over a million customers each year, making us a more risky environment during this pandemic than most. Therefore, it is increasingly clear to us that it is highly unlikely that we will be able to open this summer.

2) In the unlikely event that we were able to open sometime this summer, we would be asking a staff of over 200 people to come to a very public setting, where customer interactions are frequent (even with far fewer customers), and managing a shared product in a shared space is the nature of the business. We don't want to put staff or our clients at risk, and being out of the summer allows us to guarantee the health and safety of everyone.

3) With our energy focused on the new store, we are hopeful that we may open earlier than originally expected. We will have more time and resources available to manage this movement and prepare the new Amoeba for prime time before our initial screenings, and hopefully in line with a return to a certain degree of "normality" within our community. We will also be refocusing over the summer so that Amoeba.com updates with more used and collectible pieces to serve as a bridge to the opening of the new store.

We have to move in the fall and there are timelines and tasks involved to accomplish this that were put in place long before COVID-19. If we don't focus on preparing the new store for the fall opening, the reality is that we may never reopen anywhere.

There are so many unknowns and uncertainties for a business like ours. The only thing we know for sure is that we want to survive. We want to be there for our amazing clients and our amazing staff long after this pandemic wears off. The only way to keep Amoeba Hollywood alive in the long run is to make this difficult decision now.

Thank you all for your amazing support and sponsorship. We have the best clients in the world, as evidenced by the vast amount of support for our GoFundMe. Your generosity will help cover the health care of our employees at all three stores, and will generally help Amoeba continue while we must all remain closed.

We miss them all and we can't wait until we can be together again.