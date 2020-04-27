Amid the coronavirus, Professor St. Thomas launches a virtual classroom for teachers – Up News Info

COVID-19 has uprooted lesson plans in the classroom and pushed teachers into unfamiliar territory.

As obstacles arise, a local teacher is helping teachers around the world by creating her own virtual classroom.

AnnMarie Thomas, with the University of St. Thomas, launched ThePlayLine, a virtual space for educators. Teachers from Minnesota, South Africa to Italy and beyond are connecting face-to-face to break barriers, share ideas, and converse with their peers.

The zoom call is open to educators once a day for 30 minutes.

If you are a teacher or know someone who would like to join the call, click here.