‘America’s Got Talent’ and ‘World Of Dance’ Get NBC Release Dates – Up News Info

NBC has set May release dates for the upcoming season 15 of America has talent and season 4 of the successful dance competition Dance world. America has talent, with new judge Sofía Vergara, along with Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel, and host Terry Crews, debuts on May 26 at 8 PM ET / PT. It will be followed by Dance world at 10 pm. ET / PT, with judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo and Scott Evans as hosts.

"We are very proud to present a fifteenth season of America has talent this summer, "said Cowell, who also serves as an executive producer." This show represents the best in perseverance, creativity and optimism. At a time when families can't go out, we really hope that the new season brings some joy and much needed escape. "

Vergara and Klum succeed Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough who were fired in November after a stint at AGT. The overthrow of the union sparked controversy and triggered an investigation into allegations of a hostile work environment on the reality show. The investigation was supposed to end in late January, but its results have not yet been made public. Klum was previously a judge in AGT for six seasons, from 2013 to 2018.

America has talent It was created and produced by Cowell and co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff, Trish Kinane, and Richard Wallace are also executive producers.

Dance world offers dancers the platform to showcase their talents for a chance to receive a $ 1 million grand prize and the title of best dancer in the world.

Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina, executive producer of Nuyorican Productions. Executive producers also include Matilda Zoltowski, Tina Nicotera Bachmann, Alex Rudzinski, David Gonzalez, Matthew Everitt, and Al Hassas. The series is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Nuyorican Productions and Dance world.

"I am very excited Dance world he's back this summer with a new crop of amazing dancers, "said Lopez, who also serves as executive producer." In our show we always say that dance is the universal language. It unites us all, which I think is something that we all need during these difficult times. ”