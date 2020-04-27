Amazon to air movies that would have debuted at the canceled South by Southwest festival – Up News Info Los Angeles

Moviegoers who feel like they've exhausted the deals on most streaming services have a new option to see something: the movies that premiered at the South by Southwest Festival.

Starting today, Amazon will air dozens of movies that debuted on SXSW for free. The festival was scheduled for last month, but was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Some of the titles to air include "My Darling Vivan," which takes a look at Johnny Cash's first wife, and "Selfie," a movie about our shortcomings in the digital world.

An Amazon Prime membership is not required to watch. Anyone with an Amazon account can stream any of the independent movies live until May 11.