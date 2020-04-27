Amazon SXSW 2020 Film Festival Launches with 39 Free Titles

Even with theaters closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, movie fans have a lot to look forward to over the next six weeks.

In March, the annual South by Southwest film, music and technology festival was one of the first major events to be canceled due to the coronavirus. Now, viewers will be able to enjoy 39 titles that would have been played for free at the Austin festival.

South by Southwest signed an agreement with Amazon to broadcast a 10-day film festival from April 27 to May 6, during which viewers will be able to access a variety of documentaries, narrative films, short films, and episodic titles with or without Amazon. bill.

While many of the major films to be released at SXSW are in the hands of their distributors, there are still a number of exciting titles available in the SXSW 2020 Film Festival Collection. Highlights include "Cursed Films," a documentary series by five parts about some of the most cursed Hollywood film productions in history, as well as "TFW NO GF,quot;, a documentary about five disgruntled youngsters who have been radicalized by the dark corners of the Internet. To view the full list of SXSW movies playing, visit the Amazon SXSW 2020 Film Festival Collection website.

The same day the SXSW collection was available, the Tribeca Film Festival, which was supposed to take place from April 15 to 26, announced a 10-day film festival that will be available on YouTube.

Entitled "We Are One: A Global Film Festival,quot;, the festival will run from May 29 to June 7, 2020 and will feature at least 20 major film festivals that will contribute to the programming, including the Cannes, Toronto International Film Festival, Sundance Film Festival and Venice Film Festival. Tribeca Enterprises, the company behind the Tribeca Film Festival, will host the festival, which will be available for free on YouTube without ads.

Tribeca and YouTube did not disclose any information about the festival's schedule, which will include movies, short films, documentaries, music, comedy, and conversations. A full schedule will be available closer to the festival start date, according to a press release.

"We Are One: A Global Film Festival unites curators, artists and storytellers to entertain and bring relief to audiences around the world," said Jane Rosenthal, director of Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Film Festival, in the statement. "By working with our extraordinary festival partners and YouTube, we hope that everyone will get a taste of what makes each festival so unique and appreciate the art and power of filmmaking."